Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 150 ICU beds added in last 3 days in Delhi

To ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, about 150 ICU beds have been added in the last three days in Delhi said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday while adding that the current capacity of 3,652 ICU beds will be further ramped up.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:07 IST
About 150 ICU beds added in last 3 days in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

To ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, about 150 ICU beds have been added in the last three days in Delhi said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday while adding that the current capacity of 3,652 ICU beds will be further ramped up. "About 150 ICU beds added in the last 3 days in Delhi. Also, the current capacity of 3652 ICU beds will be further ramped up. Train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station to become functional. Doctors and paramedics from CAPF to man these coaches," said MHA.

"10 multi-disciplinary teams of MHA constituted to visit more than 100 private hospitals in #Delhi for assessing bed utilisation and testing capacity and to identify extra ICU beds have submitted reports. Reports Under consideration of DGHS," MHA added. After Home Minister Amit Shah's review meeting on Delhi's COVID19 situation, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests were conducted on November 18. The capacity of RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November.

"Update on implementation of directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure due to Covid19 surge - 500 isolation beds at COVID care centre at Chhatarpur to be converted to beds with oxygen facility. Beds to be ready by the weekend," Spokesperson, MHA tweeted. To ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure, all 75 doctors and 251 paramedics from CAPF have reported for duty. 50 doctors and 175 paramedics deployed at Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti COVID care centre. Delhi Government asked to refer patients needing critical care to these facilities, Spokesperson, MHA stated.

MHA has advised Haryana and UP governments to hold a survey of private hospitals in their NCR districts on the lines of Delhi. After HM's review meeting on Delhi's covid situation, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests conducted on 18.11.20. The capacity of RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients with immediate effect. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India after "confidential legal issue" is addressed in UK: MEA

Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, on Thursday said that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India after the confidential legal issue is addressed in the United Kingdom UK. Speaking at the weekl...

Pakistan treats Hafiz Seed as VIP, seen roaming in SUV: Sources

Pakistan is still providing preferential treatment to Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed despite his sentencing in two terror-financing cases. A Lahore anti-terrorism court sentenced Hafiz Saeed to 10-year imprison...

Tennis-Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem

Russian youngster Andrey Rublev signed off from his maiden ATP Finals in style by beating Dominic Thiem 6-2 7-5 on Thursday. The aggressive 23-year-old took full advantage of a rather flat performance by Thiem who had already sealed his pla...

European stocks ease from recent peak on global virus worries

European stocks fell on Thursday as investors feared another round of shutdowns due to soaring coronavirus cases globally, with growth-linked cyclical stocks leading losses across regional markets.The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.8 lower...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020