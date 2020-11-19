About 150 ICU beds added in last 3 days in Delhi

To ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, about 150 ICU beds have been added in the last three days in Delhi said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday while adding that the current capacity of 3,652 ICU beds will be further ramped up. "About 150 ICU beds added in the last 3 days in Delhi. Also, the current capacity of 3652 ICU beds will be further ramped up. Train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station to become functional. Doctors and paramedics from CAPF to man these coaches," said MHA.

"10 multi-disciplinary teams of MHA constituted to visit more than 100 private hospitals in #Delhi for assessing bed utilisation and testing capacity and to identify extra ICU beds have submitted reports. Reports Under consideration of DGHS," MHA added. After Home Minister Amit Shah's review meeting on Delhi's COVID19 situation, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests were conducted on November 18. The capacity of RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November.

"Update on implementation of directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure due to Covid19 surge - 500 isolation beds at COVID care centre at Chhatarpur to be converted to beds with oxygen facility. Beds to be ready by the weekend," Spokesperson, MHA tweeted. To ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure, all 75 doctors and 251 paramedics from CAPF have reported for duty. 50 doctors and 175 paramedics deployed at Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti COVID care centre. Delhi Government asked to refer patients needing critical care to these facilities, Spokesperson, MHA stated.

MHA has advised Haryana and UP governments to hold a survey of private hospitals in their NCR districts on the lines of Delhi. After HM's review meeting on Delhi's covid situation, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests conducted on 18.11.20. The capacity of RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients with immediate effect. (ANI)