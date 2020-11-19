Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt ropes in teachers of its schools to be part of teams for conducting survey for COVID

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the national capital to over 5 lakh, even as 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943. Battling the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi on a war-footing, the AAP government on Thursday announced sweeping measures, including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:33 IST
Delhi govt ropes in teachers of its schools to be part of teams for conducting survey for COVID

The Delhi government has roped in several teachers of its schools to be part of teams conducting a door-to-door survey for COVID-19 in the national capital. Following a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was decided that the survey in the city will be conducted by the teams of AIIMS, Delhi government and municipal corporations, and all the symptomatic people found in the survey would be tested and provided the necessary treatment.

"Surveillance teams have been constituted and deployed for conducting a door-to-door survey of all the households in the hotspot and vulnerable areas of Delhi. The survey shall be completed within five days and each team shall survey 50 households every day. "During the drive, the teachers roped in will be on field duty, thus they will not be able to take online classes or other official duty," a government official said. Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the national capital to over 5 lakh, even as 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943.

Battling the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi on a war-footing, the AAP government on Thursday announced sweeping measures, including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities. Private hospitals have also been directed to increase the percentage of non-ICU COVID-19 beds from 50 per cent to 60 per cent. The government will increase the number of RT-PCR test to 27,000 a day in the city and MBBS students and interns will be engaged to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...

U.N. Libya envoy urges U.N. to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace talks

The acting United Nations Libya envoy pressed the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace efforts after the warring parties agreed a ceasefire and Libyan participants in political talks set a date for elect...

France's Veran: We will win the COVID fight

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown. Jerome Sal...

Firebrand Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

Firebrand Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi died here on Thursday at the age of 54, his political party TLP said. Though the cause of his demise was not immediately clear, there are speculations that he had contracted COVID-19. Rizvi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020