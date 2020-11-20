Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social distancing most effective tool to combat COVID-19: Study

Physical distancing is an effective intervention in all settings, versus other forms of transmission rate depending on the transmission probability, according to researchers who reported a model for estimating the number of new COVID-19 infections.

ANI | New York | Updated: 20-11-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 09:37 IST
Social distancing most effective tool to combat COVID-19: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Physical distancing is an effective intervention in all settings, versus other forms of transmission rate depending on the transmission probability, according to researchers who reported a model for estimating the number of new COVID-19 infections. A research study published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) indicates that social distancing could be a potent tool for intervention in all settings, but the relative effectiveness of "social bubbling", defined as restricting contacts to a small group of people, versus other forms of transmission rate is subject to the higher or lower intensity of the transmission probability.

Coronavirus is a global pandemic with over 25 million cases worldwide. Currently, treatments are limited, and there is no approved vaccine. Interventions such as handwashing, masks, social distancing, and "social bubbles" are used to limit community transmission, but it is challenging to choose the best interventions for a given activity. The researchers involved in the study provided a 'simple' model of coronavirus transmission at workplaces, events, and other settings. They used data from reported single-event, short-duration outbreaks to estimate the transmission rate, number of contacts, and turnover at events, which was later used to predict how many new infections were expected to occur at various events given the presence of a single infectious individual. The researchers then determined which type of intervention will be the most effective in reducing the number of COVID-19 infections -- reducing transmission rates (such as with masks), social distancing (reducing the number of people in contact), or bubbling (keeping contact groups small and consistent).

The team involved in the study introduced the concept of "event R", the expected number of new infections due to the presence of a single infectious individual at an event. They obtained a fundamental relationship between event R and four parameters -- transmission intensity, duration of exposure, the proximity of individuals, and the degree of mixing. Reports of small outbreaks were used to establish event R and transmission intensity in a range of settings. The study identifies the principles that guide whether physical distancing, masks, and other barriers to transmission, or social bubbles would be most effective.

In all events, interventions that increased distancing were effective, however, in events that were already static, the relative importance of reducing transmission was much greater in the linear setting. For events where there was mixing, bubbling was an extremely powerful intervention in the saturating case but proved to less significant in the linear case. A range of new outbreak settings will likely be reported as more activities reopen. The largest outbreaks reported to date have naturally included cases arising over many days and have taken place in long-term care facilities, meat- and poultry-packing facilities, correctional facilities, and other high-transmission environments. In a closed setting with a fixed population, if the event's duration is defined to be the duration of infectiousness, event R is the classic "basic reproduction number," R0R0 (the expected number of new infections an individual is expected to create in a fully susceptible population).

To conclude, the research study proposes that organisers, workplaces, businesses, and so on could seek to determine if their setting is likely to be linear or saturating and whether people mix strongly or remain in small groups (or bubbles). (ANI)

Also Read: Classic Legends sells over 50,000 Jawa motorcycle in 12 months

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

State govt's consent must for CBI to probe in its jurisdiction: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that the consent of state government is mandatory for a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI probe in its jurisdiction and the Central government cannot extend the agencys jurisdiction to any state without permissi...

U.S. Supreme Court clears way for execution of Orlando Hall

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Thursday cleared the way for the Justice Departments plan to execute Orlando Hall, an African American, by lethal injection, overturning a lower courts order that blocked it on the grounds of the method of exe...

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity; Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity Pfizer vaccine is 95 effective in trialThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and ...

Sports News Roundup: German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP Finals; Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP FinalsFrench Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies bowed out of the ATP Finals as they lost a deciding group match against Britains Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020