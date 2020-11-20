Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Australia says man's 'lie' caused coronavirus lockdown as harsh curbs eased

South Australia's drastic six-day coronavirus lockdown was triggered by a "lie" to contact tracers from a man who tested positive and restrictions across the state are set to be lifted much sooner than first planned, authorities said on Friday. The shock announcement came just two days after the state government ordered people to stay at home and shut many businesses to combat what was considered a highly contagious outbreak of coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:32 IST
South Australia says man's 'lie' caused coronavirus lockdown as harsh curbs eased

South Australia's drastic six-day coronavirus lockdown was triggered by a "lie" to contact tracers from a man who tested positive and restrictions across the state are set to be lifted much sooner than first planned, authorities said on Friday.

The shock announcement came just two days after the state government ordered people to stay at home and shut many businesses to combat what was considered a highly contagious outbreak of coronavirus. South Australia state Premier Steven Marshall told a media conference in Adelaide that one man at a pizza bar tied to the outbreak told contact tracers he had only bought a pizza there, when he had actually worked several shifts at the food outlet alongside another worker who tested positive.

Authorities assumed the man, who wasn't named, had caught the virus during a very short exposure, leading them to believe the strain must be highly contagious. "Their (the man's) story didn't add up. We pursued them. We now know that they lied," Marshall told reporters. "Had this person been truthful to the contact tracing teams, we would not have gone into a six-day lockdown."

"To say I am fuming about the actions of this individual is an absolute understatement. This selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation." While the outbreak was still worrying, Marshall said restrictions would be lifted early with a stay-at-home order ending at midnight on Saturday when most businesses would also be allowed to open.

Asked what punishment the individual might face, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said there was "no penalty" for lying to tracers under the current law, though that would likely be reviewed. "I think it is stating the obvious to say that this person's actions has had a devastating impact on our community," said Stevens. "The hardship is not lost on us."

Stevens said a team reviewing information provided by the man to contract tracers wasn't satisfied with "the feeling they got from this". Stevens would not be drawn on the man's likely motivation for misleading contact tracers. Home to about 1.8 million people, South Australia has recorded 25 cases from the latest cluster, linked to a returned traveller from the UK. The number of new cases in the state was still expected to rise over the next few days.

The country as a whole has been relatively successful on containing the virus with only around 95 cases currently active. The state of Victoria on Friday reported its 21st day of zero cases, a well-earned reward for a marathon lockdown of the country's second-largest city, Melbourne.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run; Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor runOscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey may be the next celebrity to throw his hat into the political ring. The star of Dallas Buy...

Cricket-Don't copy Kohli's style, Harbhajan advises Rahane for Australia series

Indias Ajinkya Rahane has his own personality and it would be a mistake for him to try and copy Virat Kohlis leadership style in the final three tests against Australia, former test spinner Harbhajan Singh has said. Regular skipper Kohli, k...

Fitbit adds Google Assistant support to smartwatches

Fitbiton Thursday rolled out a new feature that provides Google assistant support to Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches in the US. According to the Verge, FitbitOS 5.1 also adds new blood oxygen monitoring features, support for audible replies ...

State govt's consent must for CBI to probe in its jurisdiction: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that the consent of state government is mandatory for a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI probe in its jurisdiction and the Central government cannot extend the agencys jurisdiction to any state without permissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020