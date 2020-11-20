Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglas and lots of ballots

To help reduce the risk, both counties are renting convention centers so that workers and observers can be properly distanced. In Milwaukee, where the recount will be conducted at the 186,000-square-foot Wisconsin Center, everyone inside will be required to wear a mask, pass a temperature screening and maintain appropriate social distancing.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:20 IST
Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglas and lots of ballots
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

By Scott Bauer and Doug Glass Madison (US), Nov 20 (AP Wisconsin on Friday will begin recounts of the presidential race in the state's two biggest and most Democratic counties. It's a longshot bid by President Donald Trump — who paid a required USD 3 million fee — to undo Joe Biden's victory. Trump, who lost by more than 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, has alleged "mistakes and fraud" in the two counties, though he has produced no evidence to back up his claims.

Some things to know about the recount: WHY THESE TWO COUNTIES? Biden's victory over Trump was fueled by Democrat-heavy Milwaukee and Dane counties, making them ripe targets for Trump to try and discount votes. The counties are home to Milwaukee, the state's most racially diverse city, and Madison, the state Capitol and location of the University of Wisconsin's flagship campus. Combined, Biden won the counties by a more than 2-to-1 margin. WILL THE RECOUNT BE SAFE? The recount will bring together hundreds of people at a time when the coronavirus is ravaging Wisconsin, which has been one of the nation's worst COVID-19 hot spots for weeks One in every 118 people in Wisconsin has tested positive in the past week. To help reduce the risk, both counties are renting convention centers so that workers and observers can be properly distanced.

In Milwaukee, where the recount will be conducted at the 186,000-square-foot Wisconsin Center, everyone inside will be required to wear a mask, pass a temperature screening and maintain appropriate social distancing. Anyone not following those requirements will be ejected. The recounts must be finished by a Dec. 1 deadline. Milwaukee County expects to be finished the day before Thanksgiving, an event widely expected to hasten the spread of the virus.

Dane County is planning 16-hour days and didn't immediately respond to questions about their expected completion date. Both plan to use machines to recount the ballots, although Dane County says it will do some hand-counting from randomly selected precincts for an audit, as required by law. WHO DOES THE RECOUNT? Both county clerks are Democrats and are in charge of the recounts. They are bringing in many of the same poll workers who counted the ballots on Election Day to process the recount.

In Milwaukee, workers will be arranged in two-table "pods," with one worker at each table, and up to three observers allowed at each pod. The observers must stay 6 feet away, and plexiglass barriers will provide added protection. Four sheriff's deputies will provide security 24 hours a day until the recount is completed. WHO CAN WATCH? AND WHAT ABOUT CHALLENGES? Citizens can watch in person, although Dane County wasn't immediately sure how many would be allowed in because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both counties said safety would be a priority; in Milwaukee County, on-site observers will have to go through security and a temperature check, and will have to wear masks.

Both counties also plan livestreams; Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said USD 400,000 was being spent on audiovisual equipment to make sure the recount is transparent. As for challenges, representatives of both campaigns must be allowed to observe and challenge ballots, although they must "provide offers of evidence" to justify them. Disputed ballots are set aside to be considered by the canvassing board. Observers can also challenge the makeup of the board of canvassers and the procedures being followed.

WILL THIS CHANGE THINGS? Not likely. Wisconsin's 2016 recount, which was statewide and was requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, barely moved the needle on any candidate's totals, netting Trump an additional 131 votes. More broadly, there's no precedent of a recount changing the outcome of an election in which the margin between the top two candidates is as large as the one Biden holds over Trump.

There have been at least 31 recounts in statewide elections in the U.S. since the most famous one in Florida's presidential election in 2000. The recounts changed the outcome of three races. All three were decided by hundreds of votes, not thousands. Of those 31 recounts, the largest change in the margin between the top two candidates was 0.1 percentage point, which happened in the 2006 race for Vermont's auditor of accounts. The average shift in the margin between the top two candidates — whether the margin increased or decreased — was 0.019 percentage points.

Biden leads Trump by about 0.6 of a percentage point. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN IT'S OVER? Once the recount is complete, the chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is charged with certifying the results by Dec. 1. But a lot can happen before then, including expected legal challenges. Trump's legal challenges in other states have been unsuccessful, but Republican supporters in Wisconsin have hopes that he may fare better before the state's conservative-controlled Supreme Court.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary sees EU recovery plan deal; Poland demands "new compromise"

A dispute over the European Unions recovery fund and budget will eventually be resolved, Hungarys prime minister said on Friday, as a senior official in Warsaw said Poland had the right to demand a new compromise over the deal. The national...

Man, missing woman found dead in flat in Thane district

The decomposed bodies of aman and a woman, who was reported missing, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as one Sandeep Saxena 33 and Jayanti Shah 36 and their bodies were found in t...

Cycling-New sponsor found for African cycling team

Swiss cycling wear maker ASSOS will be the new sponsor of Africas only team on the UCI WorldTour, whose participation was threatened by the end of a previous commercial deal, it was announced on Friday. The team, whose principal South Afric...

Hawks arrests nine suspects on Nelson Mandela Bay fraud

The Hawks Serious Corruption Offences team has arrested nine suspects on multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering exceeding R56.4 million actual loss, of a potential R200 million. The suspects, aged between 30 and 65, are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020