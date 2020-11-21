Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech COVID-19 deaths double in three weeks, pass 7,000

The health ministry reported 5,809 new cases for Nov. 20, less than a half the peak numbers seen at the turn of October and November. The number of hospitalisations dropped to 6,307 compared with a peak of 8,283 recorded on Nov. 6.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 21-11-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 14:54 IST
Czech COVID-19 deaths double in three weeks, pass 7,000

The number deaths in the Czech Republic linked to COVID-19 doubled in November and passed the 7,000 mark, health ministry data showed on Saturday. Recorded fatalities reached 7,021 as of Saturday, compared with the 3,523 recorded by the end of October, according to the figures.

The country, one of the worst hit in Europe by the pandemic, has seen a fall in the number of new cases and hospitalised patients in recent weeks, allowing the government to ease some curbs. The health ministry reported 5,809 new cases for Nov. 20, less than a half the peak numbers seen at the turn of October and November.

The number of hospitalisations dropped to 6,307 compared with a peak of 8,283 recorded on Nov. 6.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble

Swimmers could set world records and hit the jackpot at the International Swimming League ISL season finals in Budapest this weekend. Jackpot times, new for 2020, allow race winners in the pro series to steal points from rivals if they beat...

Amit Shah springs a suprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day vi...

Security being used as a pretext to impede and customize democracy in J&K: Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of newly cobbled up Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD Farooq Abdullah on Saturday objected to the treatment meted out to the amalgam candidates, saying security is being used ...

C'garh: Two Naxals arrested in Bijapur district

Two Naxals, including a senior cadre carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested from different places in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said on Saturday. Korsa Dasru 45, a member of Madded Area Committee of Maoists, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020