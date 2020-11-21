MP: 2 injured in hospital fire in Gwalior

Two patients were injured after a fire broke out in the ICU of a super speciality facility located in the campus of Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior on Saturday afternoon, an official said. The fire broke out in the ICU located on the third floor of the super speciality hospital, due to which nine patients were shifted to another ward on the second floor, said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kishore Kanyal.

Two patients sustained minor burn injuries, he said, adding that those infected with COVID-19 are also being treated at the hospital. The blaze was controlled immediately by fire brigade personnel and initial probe has revealed it may have been caused by a short circuit, the ADM added.