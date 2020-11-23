Left Menu
Brazil registers 194 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Brazil registered 18,615 additional coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and 194 new deaths, the nation's Health Ministry said on Sunday. South America's largest country has now registered 6,071,401 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 169,183 deaths. The Sunday figures were somewhat lower than totals presented in previous days.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 23-11-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 03:44 IST
Brazil registered 18,615 additional coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and 194 new deaths, the nation's Health Ministry said on Sunday. South America's largest country has now registered 6,071,401 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 169,183 deaths.

The Sunday figures were somewhat lower than totals presented in previous days. The Health Ministry warned, however, that "some problems" related to the government's information technology systems could lead to delays in updating coronavirus data.

