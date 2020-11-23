Singapore reports 5 imported COVID-19 cases

Singapore on Monday reported five new imported cases of COVID-19, all of whom were placed on stay-home notices on arrival, the Ministry of Health said. It said that there was no locally-transmitted case for 13 consecutive days.

The ministry also said that five of the 12 imported cases, reported on Sunday, came from India. Three of the five cases were the permanent residents of Singapore, one was dependent’s pass holder and the fifth was a student pass holder who arrived from India. The rest of the seven cases were from Indonesia and the Philippines.

All have been placed under stay-home notices. Singapore has so far reported 58,165 COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities.

Twenty-six people infected with coronavirus are still in hospitals and one is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit. Thirty-nine patients are recuperating in isolated community care facilities for mild symptoms as of Sunday. With three more cases discharged from hospitals and community facilities on Sunday, 58,067 people have recovered.