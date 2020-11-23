Left Menu
Development News Edition

German states favour extending COVID-19 lockdown to boost Christmas prospects

Many of Germany's 16 federal states favour extending a partial shutdown meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and make family gatherings over Christmas possible, two state premiers said on Monday. Germany, which is governed by a conservative-Social Democratic coalition, imposed a month-long "lockdown-lite" from Nov. 2.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:44 IST
German states favour extending COVID-19 lockdown to boost Christmas prospects
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Many of Germany's 16 federal states favour extending a partial shutdown meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and make family gatherings over Christmas possible, two state premiers said on Monday.

Germany, which is governed by a conservative-Social Democratic coalition, imposed a month-long "lockdown-lite" from Nov. 2. Infection numbers have plateaued since but not declined. "The November shutdown has brought something, the (infection) numbers are subdued but they remain high," Manuela Schwesig, premier of the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, told Deutschlandfunk (DLF) radio. "For this reason, many states believe that the November shutdown must continue, especially in the risk areas," the Social Democrat said.

Saxony-Anhalt state premier Reiner Haseloff, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, told a news conference there was a general agreement that current restrictions should be extended for about three weeks. State premiers and Merkel are due to discuss the measures on Wednesday. They could extend them until Dec. 20, according to draft proposals from the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats obtained by Reuters.

Bars and restaurants are closed under the November lockdown but schools and shops remain open. Private gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people from two households. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 10,864 to 929,133 over the last 24 hours, 40 more than the corresponding rise from the previous Sunday last week, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 90 to 14,112 in Germany, a country of 83 million with Europe's biggest economy. Financial support for businesses could be extended into December, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was quoted as saying on DLF.

Preparations for COVID-19 vaccinations should be completed by mid-December to be able to immediately start inoculations should vaccines become available before the end of the year, Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters. Such hopes have been boosted by Pfizer's and BioNTech's U.S. application for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli delegation heads to Sudan to firm up ties, Israeli radio says

Israel sent the first delegation to Sudan on Monday after the countries agreed on Oct 23 to take steps toward establishing ties, Israels Army Radio reported.Israeli officials had no immediate comment. Sources involved in the planning told R...

33 Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 23 PTI A total of 33 militia members of the banned CPI Maoist on Monday surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said. The 33 militia members and the village committee members of the CPI Maoist from ...

China worried Afghan may become hotbed for Uighur militants as US plans to pull out more troops

A wary China on Monday urged the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner amidst increasing concern here that the war-torn country, which shares borders with the volatile Xinjiang province, could becom...

SC extends parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict for medical check up

The Supreme Court Monday extended by a week the parole of A G Perarivalan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for undergoing medical check-up. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Ras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020