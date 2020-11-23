Left Menu
French judges postpone Sarkozy trial over health of one of defendants

French judges on Monday postponed the trial of former president Nicolas Sarkozy until Nov. 26 to assess the health of one of his co-defendants. The judges ordered an independent medical assessment by Thursday before deciding whether to go ahead with the trial or suspend it.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:29 IST
French judges on Monday postponed the trial of former president Nicolas Sarkozy until Nov. 26 to assess the health of one of his co-defendants. Sarkozy, along with his lawyer Thierry Herzog and judge Gilbert Azibert were set to go on trial on Monday accused of corruption.

A lawyer for Azibert asked for the trial to be suspended because his client was at high risk of contracting COVID-19 given a long-term heart condition. The judges ordered an independent medical assessment by Thursday before deciding whether to go ahead with the trial or suspend it.

