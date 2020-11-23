Left Menu
Noida's GIMS claims best plasma success rate in UP

Over 300 coronavirus patients at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences here have undergone plasma therapy with a majority of them discharged after recovering from the infection, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 300 coronavirus patients at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences here have undergone plasma therapy with a majority of them discharged after recovering from the infection, officials said on Monday. The GIMS in a statement also claimed of having the maximum success rate in Uttar Pradesh.

GIMS Director Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said so far 264 people have donated plasma to their hospital since the service was launched on May 9 this year. Till date, 335 patients have received plasma therapy and 298 (89 per cent) of them have recovered and been sent to home, the statement said. The GIMS said the number included 277 men and 58 women. Among the total recovered were 247 men and 51 women.

Thirty-seven patients--30 men and seven women-- who were given the therapy did not survive, according to the institute. In terms of plasma donations, the maximum 98 (37 per cent) donors had the blood group B followed by blood groups A (71 or 27 per cent), O (66 or 25 per cent) and AB (29 or 11 per cent), statistics showed. PTI could not immediately verify the GIMS's claim of the "maximum success rate" in plasma therapy for coronavirus patients.

The GIMS, an autonomous institute under the UP government, has appealed to COVID-19 survivors to come forward for plasma donation, saying one donor can save lives of two patients. A donor, it said, can be aged between 18 and 65, have been negative for COVID-19 for more than 14 days or two weeks and should not be infected with any disease. Gautam Buddh Nagar district's COVID-19 death toll stands at 76 while the infection tally has reached 21,479 with 1,323 active cases, according to official figures updated till Sunday.

