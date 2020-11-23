Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK extends work visas for Indian, foreign doctors and nurses in COVID-19 fight

It follows an announcement earlier in the year offering free visa extensions for health professionals whose visas were due to expire between March and October this year and will mean that more than 6,000 doctors, nurses, paramedics, midwives, occupational therapists, psychologists as well as a range of allied health professionals will be eligible for a further fee-free extension. “We recognise the huge contribution healthcare professionals from overseas are making across the UK in fighting the devastating impact of coronavirus,” said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:58 IST
UK extends work visas for Indian, foreign doctors and nurses in COVID-19 fight

The UK government has confirmed a further one-year visa extension for foreign doctors and nurses, including from India, whose visas are set to expire before March 31, 2021, as they battle the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. It follows an announcement earlier in the year offering free visa extensions for health professionals whose visas were due to expire between March and October this year and will mean that more than 6,000 doctors, nurses, paramedics, midwives, occupational therapists, psychologists as well as a range of allied health professionals will be eligible for a further fee-free extension.

“We recognise the huge contribution healthcare professionals from overseas are making across the UK in fighting the devastating impact of coronavirus,” said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. “We truly value the work these heroes are doing, which is why we’re renewing our free 12-month visa extension offer. We estimate this will benefit a further 6,000 dedicated frontline workers and their families who deserve our support and our gratitude,” she said. The extension, announced by the UK Home Office last Friday, will cover healthcare professionals working in the National Health Service (NHS) and the independent health and care sector. Their visas will be extended for a year, free of all fees and charges, including the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS). Those benefiting from this extension will need to complete an online form to verify their identity, with their employers also asked to confirm eligibility.

“This visa extension will help to benefit healthcare professionals who have shown extraordinary dedication during this challenging period to protect all of us and our families from the threat of the virus,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The UK government said the latest move is just one part of a range of measures taken to support the NHS and wider health and care sector during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bereavement Scheme, which grants permanent UK residency to the family members of overseas medics who die after contracting coronavirus, has also been expanded to all NHS, health and social care workers. Eligible health professionals and their dependants can also apply for the new fast-track Health and Care Visa, which is intended to make it easier, cheaper and quicker for the global health professionals to work in the NHS, the social care sector and for those organisations which provide commissioned services to the NHS. The UK has so far reported 1,515,802 cases of coronavirus along with 55,120 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain must rebuild economy with an eye on debt levels, UK's Labour says

Britain must rebuild its economy after the COVID-19 pandemic with one eye on rising deficit and debt levels, the opposition Labour Partys finance policy chief said on Monday, criticising the government response to the crisis as wasteful and...

EU plans easier access to generics in potential blow to big drugmakers

The European Commission wants to make it easier for patients to access cheaper, generic medicines, a draft EU document seen by Reuters shows, in a move that could cut the revenues of big pharmaceutical firms.The EU executive outlines its st...

Google faces UK scrutiny over new advertising data revamp

Google faces fresh regulatory scrutiny in Britain over plans to revamp its ad data system, after a group of competitors complained to regulators that the changes would cement the US tech giants online dominance. Marketers for an Open Web, a...

US tells GM to recall nearly 6M trucks with Takata inflators

The US is making General Motors recall and repair nearly 6 million big pickup trucks and SUVs equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The decision announced Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020