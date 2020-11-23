Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab at ICMR headquarters in Delhi

As coronavirus is spreading fast in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a mobile RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) lab at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) headquarters in Ansari Nagar in Delhi.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present during the event. India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday morning after 45,209 new infections were reported on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227. (ANI)