UK PM Johnson sets out new measures to replace COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a national lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in England on Dec. 2, strengthening a tiered regional approach to reflect differences in infection rates. "We're not going to replace national measures with a free for all ... We're going to go back instead to a regional, tiered approach, applying the toughest measures where COVID is most prevalent," Johnson told parliament.

"The scientific advice is ... that our tiers need to be made tougher."