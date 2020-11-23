UK PM Johnson sets out new measures to replace COVID lockdown
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:23 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a national lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in England on Dec. 2, strengthening a tiered regional approach to reflect differences in infection rates. "We're not going to replace national measures with a free for all ... We're going to go back instead to a regional, tiered approach, applying the toughest measures where COVID is most prevalent," Johnson told parliament.
"The scientific advice is ... that our tiers need to be made tougher."
