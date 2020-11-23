COVID-19: Haryana Health Minister Vij distributes masks to people

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday distributed masks to people in Ambala Cantonment here as he urged them to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Vij, who is the MLA from Ambala Cantt, reached Sadar Bazaar, a crowded market along with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, and appealed to the shopkeepers there to not allow customers inside if they are not wearing a mask. Vij, who is also the home minister of the state, gave masks to those who were not wearing one and also asked his party workers social organisations to do the same in other parts of the state.

Asked to comment on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state in November, Vij said the health department has made all the necessary arrangements to deal with any situation. He reiterated that guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection will be strictly implemented throughout the state in view of increasing cases.

"I have already said that we have only two options at the moment -- one is to impose a lockdown and the second is to have strictness. I have opted for the second option," he told reporters. On Monday, Haryana reported another big spike of 2,663 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 2,19,963 and with 28 more fatalities the COVID-19 related death toll rose to 2,216.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, of the fresh cases, hardest-hit Gurgaon district reported 866 cases while 577 infections were recorded in Faridabad. Gurgaon and Faridabad are the two hardest-hit districts, both of which fall in the Delhi-National Capital Region.