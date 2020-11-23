Left Menu
Reserve ICU beds getting vacant for COVID-19 patients: Delhi govt to pvt hospitals

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi government in orders issued last week had enhanced the percentage of ICU and non-ICU beds in many private hospitals in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:11 IST
The Delhi government has directed private hospitals here to reserve ICU and normal beds for coronavirus patients once these get vacant after discharge of non-COVID-19 patients. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi government in orders issued last week had enhanced the percentage of ICU and non-ICU beds in many private hospitals in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Delhi government has ordered 90 private hospitals to reserve 60 per cent of their total bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, increasing 2,644 beds. It has also ordered 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, thus enhancing 260 ICU beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients. In the last fortnight, there has been an unprecedented surge in the number of clinically severe COVID-19 cases, having less than 90 per cent oxygen saturation at the time of arrival to the hospital, requiring intensive care, said the DGHS order.

"However, if in some hospitals, non-COVID patients are already admitted in more than 20 per cent of their ICU/HDU beds then in such cases once these non-COVID patients are discharged, the vacant ICU/HDU bed shall thereafter be kept reserved for COVID-19 patients only," said the order. A similar order has been issued to the private hospitals where 60 per cent non-ICU beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients. These 90 hospitals have also been allowed by the government to temporarily increase their bed capacity by 25 per cent depending on space availability there. The government in a separate order last week had also allowed hospitals under it, to get COVID-19 patients tested from empanelled labs if they dont have the facility available with them.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand of ICU beds in the Delhi government hospitals, the medical directors have been instructed to augment ICU Beds by upgrading existing oxygenated beds. Also, in view of increased demand of ICU beds and medical staff in the government hospitals, permission has been granted by the government to engage 4th and 5th year MBBS students, interns and BDS pass doctors to assist the doctors on duty..

