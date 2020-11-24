Left Menu
Even little bit of carelessness can be dangerous: Raj CM at COVID-19 review meeting

The chief minister said despite strict instructions from the state government and the State Election Commission, proper enforcement of wearing of masks and distancing protocols could not be done during campaigning. On treatment, Gehlot said that all coronavirus patients should be treated equally keeping in view the severity of the infection.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and said even a little bit of carelessness can be dangerous. The state government has taken tough decisions, like imposing night curfew in urban areas of eight district headquarters, in public interest to control the spread of the infection, he said.

Closing of markets after 7 pm, restrictions on gathering in marriage ceremonies and raising the fine for not wearing masks, are among the other measures, the chief minister said. The state government is aware that cases of the infection increased in the state due to the festive season, crowds at markets, cold weather, weddings and urban local body elections, Gehlot said. Due to judicial compulsions and constitutional provisions, the government conducted the urban local body and the panchayat elections, he said. The chief minister said despite strict instructions from the state government and the State Election Commission, proper enforcement of wearing of masks and distancing protocols could not be done during campaigning.

On treatment, Gehlot said that all coronavirus patients should be treated equally keeping in view the severity of the infection. It is the moral responsibility of hospital administrations, on-duty doctors and other health workers to treat all admitted, day-care and OPD patients, equally and according to the severity of the disease, he said. During the review meeting, Gehlot directed officials to complete preparations for the coronavirus vaccine in the state. Several coronavirus vaccines are under development. He directed officials to ensure advance preparation of points for storage, cold chain and distribution of the vaccine whenever it is available. Gehlot said that as medical personnel are coronavirus frontline warriors, they should be placed at the top of the vaccine priority list.  Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said that about 40 private hospitals in various districts of the state have committed to add 1,850 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the next two days.  Principal of SMS Medical College Sudhir Bhandari said that arrangements have been made to ensure that doctors attend every coronavirus patient.PTI AG ANB ANB

