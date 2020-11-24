PM asks states to prepare plan for COVID-19 vaccine: Goa CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked various state governments to work out the logistics and modalities for administering COVID-19 vaccine, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. Sawant participated in a virtual meeting of chief ministers of eight states, which have reported higher number of COVID-19 cases, addressed by the PM.

"While there is no fixed date for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, states have been asked to be prepared as it can happen any time after January," the chief minister told reporters. Health workers and COVID-19 warriors will get the vaccine first, followed by people above the age of 65 years and those suffering from co-morbid conditions, he said.

Although Goa is witnessing a decline in fresh infections, there is no need to be lenient, Sawant said, adding that measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and sanitisation should be continued. Goa's coronavirus caseload stood at 46,901 as on Monday.

When asked about upcoming New Year tourist season, Sawant said the state will not make COVID-19 negative certificate compulsory for visitors, but will introduce thermal guns to check body temperatures at important points. Hotels have also been asked to keep thermal guns in their premises to check tourists on arrival.