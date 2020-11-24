Left Menu
"Prepare action plan on preparedness for distributing COVID-19 vaccine as and when it is available"

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials of the Medical and Health Department to prepare an action plan on the preparedness for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine as and when it becomes available.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials of the Medical and Health Department to prepare an action plan on the preparedness for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine as and when it becomes available. Addressing a meeting with Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner (Health) Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials, after a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister asked them to secure all relevant information on the vaccine from the companies concerned and study it.

"Focus on the steps to be taken for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and the infrastructure required to keep the vaccine in frozen condition. Moving the vaccine to remote places by maintaining requisite temperature is also critical," a CMO release quoted the Chief Minister as telling the officials.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted all such details collected from the pharmaceutical companies producing the vaccine. Earlier in the videoconference with the Prime Minister, issues like who should be given the vaccine first, the strategies to be adopted at the field level and distribution methods were discussed, the CMO release added.

