Mizoram govt to appeal to churches to avoid public gathering during Christmas and New Year

To prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in Mizoram, the state government on Tuesday decided to make appeals to churches not to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a manner which could attract public gathering, an official said. A meeting of officials and leaders of churches and civil society organisations chaired by state Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Tuesday decided that appeals be made to all churches to avoid church service, congregational singing, community feast and other social gatherings during Christmas and New Year, the official said.

Home minister Lalchamliana and Information and Public Relations minister Lalruatkima also attended the meeting, he said. Traditionally, congregational singing, which is called "Zaikhawm" in local parlance and community feast form an integral part of Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mizoram besides church service.

The meeting widely deliberated about the present COVID-19 scenario in the state and observed that it will be "unsafe" to organise gatherings during the festive season as COVID-19 infection is believed to be aggravated during winter, the official said. He said that the meeting decided to make separate guidelines in view of the festive season and also for traders to avoid economic slowdown.

According to the official, the meeting also deliberated about setting up of mobile testing centres (Kiosks) in different parts of Aizawl to facilitate COVID-19 test. He said that the state government has already identified three facilities for the purpose and is on the search for another facility in the western part of the state capital.

Apart from Zoram Medical College (ZMC), which is the lone COVID-19 dedicated hospital in the state, and institutional Covid-19 Care Centres (CCC), the government will also set up "self paid" centres for COVID-19 positive patients. According to state health department, there are 62 CCCs or Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), including ZMC, with a total of 2,573 beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

Besides, there are 42 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) to treat critical patients. Mizoram on Tuesday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,710.