Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram govt to appeal to churches to avoid public gathering during Christmas and New Year

Traditionally, congregational singing, which is called "Zaikhawm" in local parlance and community feast form an integral part of Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mizoram besides church service. The meeting widely deliberated about the present COVID-19 scenario in the state and observed that it will be "unsafe" to organise gatherings during the festive season as COVID-19 infection is believed to be aggravated during winter, the official said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:18 IST
Mizoram govt to appeal to churches to avoid public gathering during Christmas and New Year

To prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in Mizoram, the state government on Tuesday decided to make appeals to churches not to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a manner which could attract public gathering, an official said. A meeting of officials and leaders of churches and civil society organisations chaired by state Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Tuesday decided that appeals be made to all churches to avoid church service, congregational singing, community feast and other social gatherings during Christmas and New Year, the official said.

Home minister Lalchamliana and Information and Public Relations minister Lalruatkima also attended the meeting, he said. Traditionally, congregational singing, which is called "Zaikhawm" in local parlance and community feast form an integral part of Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mizoram besides church service.

The meeting widely deliberated about the present COVID-19 scenario in the state and observed that it will be "unsafe" to organise gatherings during the festive season as COVID-19 infection is believed to be aggravated during winter, the official said. He said that the meeting decided to make separate guidelines in view of the festive season and also for traders to avoid economic slowdown.

According to the official, the meeting also deliberated about setting up of mobile testing centres (Kiosks) in different parts of Aizawl to facilitate COVID-19 test. He said that the state government has already identified three facilities for the purpose and is on the search for another facility in the western part of the state capital.

Apart from Zoram Medical College (ZMC), which is the lone COVID-19 dedicated hospital in the state, and institutional Covid-19 Care Centres (CCC), the government will also set up "self paid" centres for COVID-19 positive patients. According to state health department, there are 62 CCCs or Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), including ZMC, with a total of 2,573 beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

Besides, there are 42 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) to treat critical patients. Mizoram on Tuesday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,710.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firmino plays '12 different instruments' in Liverpool's orchestra, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see the Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino returning to the scoresheet in an emphatic 3-0 win over Leicester City and termed him as the vital member of the clubs orchestra who can play 12 differe...

Odisha is fully prepared for vaccine distribution whenever it arrives: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution whenever it is available, with a priority for frontline health workers, people above 50 years of age and with comorbidities, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a vi...

EXCLUSIVE-S.Africa confirms going for COVAX vaccine scheme for 10% of population

South Africa is going with the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10 of its population of 58 million, a senior health official said on Tuesday.Khadija Jamaloodien, director of affordable medicin...

Sports News Roundup: NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after fumble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020