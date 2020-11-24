Bihar logs 653 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 caseload in Bihar went up to 2,31,696 after 653 people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday. Six more persons died due to coronavirus raising the death toll in the state to 1,233.

Altogether 746 people also recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 2,25,447. The recovery rate in the state is now 97.30 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases presently is 5,016. Out of the six fresh fatalities, Patna reported five and Purnea one.

The 653 new cases of infection included 194 from Patna district. Since Monday, 1,27,704 samples were tested for coronavirus, taking the total number of such tests to 1.38 crore, the bulletin said.