Telangana CM expresses shock at Ahmed Patel's demise

Telangana CM expresses shock at Ahmed Patel's demisePTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-11-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:10 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed shock at the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The CM recalled his association with Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, an official release said.
The Congress party's top strategist Patel died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.
