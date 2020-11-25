Recipharm to produce some of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in France

Left Menu
Sweden's Recipharm will produce doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in central France, the company said on Wednesday, adding it had started recruiting and investing to start manufacturing. Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) that has four plants in France, said it had signed a letter of intent with the U.S. company and that it was expecting a final agreement to be reached next month.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:52 IST
Sweden's Recipharm will produce doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in central France, the company said on Wednesday, adding it had started recruiting and investing to start manufacturing.

Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) that has four plants in France, said it had signed a letter of intent with the U.S. company and that it was expecting a final agreement to be reached next month. The doses would be produced at Recipharm's facility in Monts.

Financial details were not disclosed. The European Union struck a deal on Tuesday for up to 160 million doses of Moderna's vaccine candidate, taking the bloc's potential stock of COVID-19 shots to nearly 2 billion.

Last week, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial. There is no internationally approved vaccine yet to prevent COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus which has killed more than 1.4 million people and derailed the world economy.

