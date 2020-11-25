Left Menu
Flipkart, GiveIndia Foundation provide 50,000 PPE kits to UP

"As many as 50,000 PPE kits have been provided to the UP government in collaboration with GiveIndia Foundation which will help in protecting the health workers, patients, and other frontline warriors from coronavirus infection," he added. Earlier, Flipkart had donated more than 50,000 PPE protective gear and N95 masks to the Uttar Pradesh administration to fight the epidemic, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:54 IST
Flipkart, GiveIndia Foundation provide 50,000 PPE kits to UP
Flipkart logo Image Credit: ANI

Lauding the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in fighting COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, e-commerce company Flipkart in collaboration with GiveIndia Foundation provided 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the state government on Wednesday. These kits were provided to the state officials in a virtual ceremony attended by Adityanath, Flipkart's Chief Corporate Officer Rajneesh Kumar and other officials, a statement issued by the state government said.

"Flipkart is committed to the development and security of Uttar Pradesh and its residents and we are happy that we are helping the state government in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic," Kumar said. "As many as 50,000 PPE kits have been provided to the UP government in collaboration with GiveIndia Foundation which will help in protecting the health workers, patients, and other frontline warriors from coronavirus infection," he added.

Earlier, Flipkart had donated more than 50,000 PPE protective gear and N95 masks to the Uttar Pradesh administration to fight the epidemic, he said. Till now, Flipkart has distributed over 1 million medical gowns and 6 lakh N-95 masks across the nation, he added.

