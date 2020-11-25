Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:29 IST
Gehlot urges people to follow limits on number of guests attending wedding functions

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday appealed to the people of Rajasthan to follow recent guidelines on size of gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19 and not exceed the number of guests allowed to attend wedding functions. As per the guidelines, up to 100 people are allowed to attend a marriage function in Rajasthan. The state government has also increased the penalty amount from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 if more than 100 people gather in marriages and other events.

Gehlot said the state government is taking all steps to ensure that lives are saved during the coronavirus pandemic. "The restrictions announced are for our own safety," the chief minister said. "As the wedding season begins from today, my appeal to all is to comply with rules and regulations put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. All must wear a mask, keep social distancing and not exceed the number of guests allowed in a function," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"Please celebrate happy occasions but do not neglect health protocols. Let us defeat corona by remaining cautious & abiding by the rules," he said..

