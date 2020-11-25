Left Menu
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. A life in colors: NYC celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg with East Village mural

A huge colorful portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now greets passersby over an East Village crosswalk in New York City. The three-story mural, which was completed on Friday, features a collage of vibrant images of an eagle, dove and flower, symbolizing the justice’s life. Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined after jail staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Ghislaine Maxwell has been quarantined after staff tested positive for coronavirus at the jail where she is awaiting trial on charges she aided late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of girls, U.S. prosecutors said in a letter on Monday. The staff tested positive last week and Maxwell was checked for the virus on Nov. 18 using a rapid test which was negative, the prosecutors said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan. Britain's Duchess Meghan speaks about miscarriage in break with royal reserve

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal. The wife of Prince Harry and former actress wrote about the experience in detail in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying that it took place one morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son. Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator Patrick Quinn dies at age 37

Patrick Quinn, whose personal battle with ALS helped power the Ice Bucket Challenge fundraising campaign, died on Sunday at age 37, seven years after his diagnosis, supporters announced on Facebook. Quinn, who was born and grew up in Yonkers, New York, was co-founder of the campaign that raised more than $220 million for medical research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, his Facebook page said.

