No new COVID positive case since Tuesday at civil services officers training academy in Mussoorie

No new COVID case has been reported among officer trainees since November 24, the head of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie said on Wednesday. The update comes in the wake of 57 civil services officer trainees testing positive for coronavirus at the premier training academy. "The academy would like to place on record that, no new COVID positive case has been reported amongst the officer trainees from November 24 (Tuesday). The health of all COVID positive officer trainees is stable and is being monitored," said LBSNAA Director Sanjeev Chopra.

As per the guidelines of the DM Act, officer trainees (OTs) have been put under room isolation and all training activities have been moved online, he said. "Meanwhile, OTs are organizing online quizzes, discussions, competitions, book readings, radio programs and art camps from their rooms," Chopra tweeted.

In a tweet, the LBSNAA had earlier said, "57 officer trainees have tested COVID positive at LBSNAA since November 20, 2020. A total of 428 officer trainees are on campus for the 95th foundation course which is conducted for new entrants to the civil services." The academy, based in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, has decided to conduct all activities, including training, online till the midnight of December 3, 2020..