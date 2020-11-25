Left Menu
Development News Edition

No new COVID positive case since Tuesday at civil services officers training academy in Mussoorie

No new COVID case has been reported among officer trainees since November 24, the head of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie said on Wednesday. "Meanwhile, OTs are organizing online quizzes, discussions, competitions, book readings, radio programs and art camps from their rooms," Chopra tweeted. In a tweet, the LBSNAA had earlier said, "57 officer trainees have tested COVID positive at LBSNAA since November 20, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:46 IST
No new COVID positive case since Tuesday at civil services officers training academy in Mussoorie

No new COVID case has been reported among officer trainees since November 24, the head of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie said on Wednesday. The update comes in the wake of 57 civil services officer trainees testing positive for coronavirus at the premier training academy. "The academy would like to place on record that, no new COVID positive case has been reported amongst the officer trainees from November 24 (Tuesday). The health of all COVID positive officer trainees is stable and is being monitored," said LBSNAA Director Sanjeev Chopra.

As per the guidelines of the DM Act, officer trainees (OTs) have been put under room isolation and all training activities have been moved online, he said. "Meanwhile, OTs are organizing online quizzes, discussions, competitions, book readings, radio programs and art camps from their rooms," Chopra tweeted.

In a tweet, the LBSNAA had earlier said, "57 officer trainees have tested COVID positive at LBSNAA since November 20, 2020. A total of 428 officer trainees are on campus for the 95th foundation course which is conducted for new entrants to the civil services." The academy, based in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, has decided to conduct all activities, including training, online till the midnight of December 3, 2020..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archery Association of India gets Govt recognition

Archery Association of India on Wednesday finally got back the government recognition eight years after it was withdrawn for its failure to conduct elections in accordance with the National Sports Development Code. The much-delayed election...

New land law will check JK’s Roshni-like scams, illegal land grabbing: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the new land law will check Jammu and Kashmirs Roshni-like scams and illegal land grabbing He said the law is also against mafia members of the politician-administration nexus who have been f...

Lawyer Katherine Tai a Congress favorite for Biden trade czar

As President-elect Joe Biden builds his economic team in the coming days, some influential lawmakers are urging him to choose Katherine Tai, the Democratic trade counsel on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, as U.S. trad...

HC unhappy over Raj police taking away woman, directs state to ensure safety

The Delhi High Court Wednesday criticised the Rajasthan Polices act of taking away a woman from the national capital against her will in connection with a criminal case and said that her detention appeared to be illegal and the state govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020