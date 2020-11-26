Left Menu
S.Korea reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases, highest since March

The government re-imposed tough social distancing rules on the capital Seoul and surrounding regions this week after the daily numbers began hovering above 300 new coronavirus cases last week. Health authorities have warned the current wave might be tougher to control than earlier infections as most of the second wave has occurred in offices, schools, gyms and small gatherings in the wider general community around Seoul.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 05:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 05:50 IST
S.Korea reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases, highest since March

South Korea reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases, the highest since March, as the country grapples with a third wave of infections, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Thursday.

Park did not specify the exact daily tally, but said it was the first time it exceeded 500 since March 6, when South Korea battled the first major COVID-19 epidemic outside China. The government re-imposed tough social distancing rules on the capital Seoul and surrounding regions this week after the daily numbers began hovering above 300 new coronavirus cases last week.

Health authorities have warned the current wave might be tougher to control than earlier infections as most of the second wave has occurred in offices, schools, gyms and small gatherings in the wider general community around Seoul. Park also expressed concerns that the rate of confirmed patients in their 20-30s had spiked to 28% of total cases over the past month.

"COVID-19 has arrived right besides you and your family," he told a meeting. "We're in a situation where it is not strange at all if anyone contracts the virus during our daily lives."

