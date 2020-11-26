Carrefour Brasil to donate Nov. 26 and 27 store profits following Black man's death

Carrefour Brasil will donate profits generated by its stores on Nov. 26 and 27 to projects promoting diversity and inclusion after a Black man was beaten to death at a supermarket last week, a securities filing on Wednesday showed. Last week, the Brazilian unit of France-based Carrefour SA donated profits from its stores nationwide on Nov. 20, National Black Awareness Day in Brazil, one day after the man's death.

The retailer will also keep all its stores in the country closed until 2 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Thursday to train employees on racial diversity and to fight racial discrimination. Carrefour Brasil also said the store where Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was killed in the Brazilian state of Porto Alegre, will remain closed the entire day on Thursday.

Hundreds of people have demonstrated outside Carrefour since Friday to protest the killing. Carrefour Brasil said it would add a clause to combat racism to contracts with suppliers, which may lead to the contract termination in case of non-compliance.

Following his death, the supermarket chain has created an external and independent committee on diversity and inclusion, it added in the filing.