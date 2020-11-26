Left Menu
According to a medical bulletin, there are 1,169 active cases in the city as of now. A total of 80 patients were discharged after they recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of cured people to 15,612, it stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:27 IST
4 more COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases recorded in Chandigarh in a day

Four more coronavirus-related fatalities pushed Chandigarh's death toll to 270 on Thursday, while 116 fresh cases took the infection tally to 17,051. According to a medical bulletin, there are 1,169 active cases in the city as of now.

A total of 80 patients were discharged after they recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of cured people to 15,612, it stated. A total of 1,37,442 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,19,600 tested negative while reports of 136 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

