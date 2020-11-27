Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sao Paulo governor floats using Sinovac vaccine without Brasilia's approval

Critics of President Jair Bolsonaro argue he is threatening the independence of Anvisa with political appointees to gain leverage over governors and other rivals. In a video interview on the news website Metropoles, Doria said Sao Paulo could use the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd based on approval from regulators in other countries.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 04:07 IST
Sao Paulo governor floats using Sinovac vaccine without Brasilia's approval

Sao Paulo could roll out a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac without approval from the national health regulator, Governor Joao Doria said in an interview on Thursday, pressuring Brasilia to greenlight the vaccine.

Health experts said Doria's comments were an empty threat, as no drugs or vaccines can be used legally in Brazil without clearance from health regulator Anvisa, which pushed back against the comments. Still, his statements reveal growing tensions over the vaccine rollout in Latin America's biggest country, with the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll. Critics of President Jair Bolsonaro argue he is threatening the independence of Anvisa with political appointees to gain leverage over governors and other rivals.

In a video interview on the news website Metropoles, Doria said Sao Paulo could use the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd based on approval from regulators in other countries. "Today, there is suspicion that Anvisa could suffer political interference from the presidency and could fail to be an independent agency as it should be, as it must be," he said.

He added the state would consider the vaccine appropriate for use if approved by authorities "in the United States, in Europe and, above all, in Asia." In a statement, Anvisa said that was impossible.

"It is important to clarify that the tacit approval of vaccines by other agencies ... is not foreseen in the law," the regulator said. "Even after it is approved in another country, Anvisa's approval is necessary." Doria, a staunch opponent of Bolsonaro, has already ordered the construction of facilities to produce the Sinovac vaccine, which is currently undergoing late-stage trials in Sao Paulo and elsewhere in Brazil.

Bolsonaro, a strident China critic, has frequently dismissed the Sinovac vaccine, known as Coronavac, saying he is concerned about its "origin." So far, the federal government's principal bet has been on a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca, though federal health officials have also held discussions with other vaccine developers, such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Ltd .

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dyson to invest $3.7 billion to double product range by 2025

Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said it would invest 2.75 billion pounds 3.67 billion in new technology in the next five years to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home. Founded...

Mexico opens anti-monopoly probe against Wal-Mart de Mexico

Mexicos anti-monopoly commission has said it has begun a formal investigation into possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales, a probe that appears to involve Wal-Marts Mexican subsidiary. While the...

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. In the nearest he has come to a concession, Republican Trump said if Biden is certified the ...

Memorial plaque for Jewish victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks unveiled at Israel synagogue

Jewish outreach movement Chabad has unveiled a plaque at its synagogue in Israels southern coastal city of Eilat in the memory of six Jews killed in the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the perpetrators of the carnage be brought t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020