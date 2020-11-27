Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gout drug Colchicine to be tested as COVID-19 treatment in UK trial

Other treatments being tested in the RECOVERY trial include common antibiotic azithromycin and the Regeneron antibody cocktail that was used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 symptoms.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:21 IST
Gout drug Colchicine to be tested as COVID-19 treatment in UK trial
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Anti-inflammatory colchicine will be tested as a possible COVID-19 treatment in one of the world's biggest trials, the study website posted on Friday, the latest effort to repurpose existing medicines to fight the pandemic.

The RECOVERY trial, which is the world's largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, will randomly allocate at least 2,500 patients recruited to receive colchicine, which is used as a treatment for gout. "Colchicine is an attractive drug to evaluate in the RECOVERY trial as it is very well understood, inexpensive and widely available," SAID Oxford University Professor Peter Horby, who is co-chief investigator for the trial.

Colchicine costs about $124 for 30 capsules on the drugs.com website. The scientists behind the trial said inflammation plays a major role in COVID-19 and treatment with dexamethasone, another anti-inflammatory drug, has already shown that it can reduce deaths in the most severely ill patients.

Earlier this month, one of Britain's biggest trials also evaluated painkiller aspirin as a possible treatment for COVID-19, assessing whether it might reduce the risk of blood clots in people with the disease. Other treatments being tested in the RECOVERY trial include common antibiotic azithromycin and the Regeneron antibody cocktail that was used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 symptoms.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSE, BSE declare Anugrah Stock & Broking as defaulter, expel from memberships

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have declared Anugrah Stock Broking as a defaulter and have expelled the brokerage house from respective memberships. The move comes days after a similar action was taken by the stock exchanges against K...

Japan ruling party proposal backs assistance for COVID-hit airlines

Japans ruling party approved on Friday a proposal urging the government to provide strong support for airlines hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with measures such as slashing airport fees and fuel tax. The draft proposal of the ruling Liberal ...

Liberty across human eras is as tenuous as tenuous can be: SC

Liberty across human eras is as tenuous as tenuous can be and becomes a casualty in the absence of vigilance by citizens, the cacophony of the media or observance of rule of law in the dusty corridors of courts, the Supreme Court said on Fr...

KJo strikes pose with 'Bollywood Wives' as 'Fabulous Lives' begin premiering on Netflix

As his reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, started premiering on Netflix on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar spilled his excitement for the new show by striking a pose with the Bollywood wives. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, actor marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020