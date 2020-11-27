Left Menu
Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad begins Phase-3 trial of Covaxin

The Phase-3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin begun with five volunteers at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:11 IST
Phase-3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has begun at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Phase-3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin begun with five volunteers at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday. "The volunteers who have been vaccinated have yet not complained of any health issues/symptoms. We are planning to vaccinate 10 more people today (Friday). A lot of volunteers are coming up," said Sola Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Parul Bhatt.

Bhatt added that healthy volunteers who have not yet contracted the COVID-19 can come forward for the trial. "We are following the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocols. Volunteers are giving positive responses and are feeling confident," she added.

In October, the Drugs Controller General of India gave permission to Bharat Biotech for conducting the Phase-III clinical trial for Covaxin. According to the Subject Expert Committee, the firm presented its data on October 5 from the Phase-1 and 2 trials, along with animal challenge data of two species.

Bharat Biotech has partnered with the ICMR for a countrymade COVID-19 vaccine candidate, using the virus strain isolated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. (ANI)

