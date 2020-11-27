Left Menu
Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck

The European Union said Friday that another week of talks with Britain on a new trade deal has gone with barely any progress.

The European Union said Friday that another week of talks with Britain on a new trade deal has gone with barely any progress. Its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is heading to London for ever-more pressing weekend negotiations to avoid chaos when Britain's trade agreements with the EU end at New Year

Barnier emerged from a COVID-19 quarantine on Friday and said that after a week of remote video talks the "same significant divergences persist." The lack of progress is frustrating since the EU had sounded optimistic about a deal last Friday and had committed to be "creative" in its approach during the final stages of the talks. Barnier was on Friday briefing EU member states and the EU parliament, which all have to give their consent to any deal reached with the U.K

The three most divisive issues remain EU fishing rights in U.K. waters, compliance guarantees on any deal reached and the standards the U.K. must meet to export into the EU.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

