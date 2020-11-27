Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungarian experts to visit Russia to speed vaccine approval

The deal represents Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's latest high-profile accord with Moscow after a 12.5 billion euro ($14.9 billion) project to expand the Paks nuclear power plant and the prospect of further gas imports from Russia beyond 2021. "We are working on getting a safe vaccine to the Hungarian people as soon as possible," Szijjarto said in a joint news conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, adding that Hungary wanted to obtain a vaccine in December or January.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:15 IST
Hungarian experts to visit Russia to speed vaccine approval
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia will allow Hungarian doctors and medical experts to observe the manufacturing process and laboratory tests for its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday. The deal represents Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's latest high-profile accord with Moscow after a 12.5 billion euro ($14.9 billion) project to expand the Paks nuclear power plant and the prospect of further gas imports from Russia beyond 2021.

"We are working on getting a safe vaccine to the Hungarian people as soon as possible," Szijjarto said in a joint news conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, adding that Hungary wanted to obtain a vaccine in December or January. Szijjarto said next week's visit by Hungarian doctors could accelerate a ruling about use of the vaccine in Hungary.

"We remain in close contact with the Russian government and once clinical trials are done and Hungarian health experts make their ruling, we will be able to talk about specific quantities," Szijjarto said. Hungary's plans to conduct trials of and possibly produce the Russian vaccine, an unprecedented step for an EU member state, have added to existing frictions with Brussels.

Under EU rules, Sputnik V must be authorised by the European Medicines Agency before it can be marketed in any state of the 27-nation bloc, the EMA has said. Mass vaccination in Russia, which has the world's fifth-highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases, has yet to begin as Phase III clinical trials continue.

Hungary and Russia have agreed that, after next week's visit by Hungarian doctors, Russia could ship some of the vaccine to Budapest as soon as December. Hungary has also secured over 12 million doses of vaccines from western pharmaceuticals companies and is also in talks with China and Israel about potential vaccine shipments, the government has said. ($1 = 0.8389 euros)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St headed higher on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.Sentiment was also lifted...

Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Hry, Pb

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the meteorological departmen...

Court denies interim bail to Ishrat Jahan in Delhi riots case

A Delhi court has denied interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots in February this year. Jahan had approached the court for bail citing COVID-19 outbreak in Mandoli prison and ot...

Under PM Modi, India's economy in recession first-time ever: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the countrys economy is in recession for the first time ever. He said this after Indias GDP growth contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020