Visit of foreign envoys to review COVID-19 vaccine development at Pune's Serum Institute cancelled

The scheduled programme of foreign envoys who were expected to review the development of COVID-19 vaccines in Pune's Serum Institute got cancelled, according to Pune's district administration on Friday. According to the administration, "The scheduled programme of foreign envoys to Pune on December 4 has been cancelled. About 100 envoys of different countries were scheduled to visit Pune's Serum Institute and Genova Biopharmaceuticals Limited on December 4 to review the development of COVID-19 vaccines."

The reason for cancellation is not mentioned in the notice issued by the administration. Preparations are underway at Serum Institute of India (SII) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit on November 28 to review the COVID-19 vaccine production and its distribution mechanisms.

SII has partnered with a UK-based company AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the production of a vaccine against COVID-19. Serum Institute is the largest producer of vaccines in the world by volume. (ANI)