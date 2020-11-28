Left Menu
CDC advisory panel to meet on vaccine allocation

A panel of US advisers will meet on Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 28-11-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 05:48 IST
A panel of US advisers will meet on Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people aged 65 and older.

Tuesday's meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the CDC. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when -- advice the government almost always follows. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

