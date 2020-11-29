Arunachal records 31 new COVID-19 cases, tally 16,262

Left Menu
The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.78 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.31 per cent. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 607, followed by West Kameng at 64, East Siang at 30, Lepa Rada at 28 and Changlang at 27, the official said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 29-11-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 13:27 IST
At least 31 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, pushing the tally to 16,262, while one more person succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 51, a senior official said. The deceased, a 50-year-old man from Innao village in Changlang district, was suffering from a liver disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 31 fresh cases, seven were reported from the Capital Complex region, four from West Kameng and three each from Changlang, East Siang and Lepa Rada, he said. Two cases each were recorded in Lower Dibang Valley, Tirap and Lower Siang, while one each in Kra Daadi, Tawang, Namsai, Lower Subansiri and Upper Siang, the SSO said.

Twenty nine cases were detected through through rapid antigen tests, and one each through RT-PCR and TrueNat, Dr Jampa stated. Barring five, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres.

Fifty-three more people have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,323. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 888 active coronavirus cases, the official said.

The recovery rate has improved to 94.22 per cent. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.78 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.31 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 607, followed by West Kameng at 64, East Siang at 30, Lepa Rada at 28 and Changlang at 27, the official said. As many as 3,57,695 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 1,034 on Saturday.

