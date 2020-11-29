Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCGI and institutional ethics committee investigating claim of adverse event in COVID vaccine trial: Officials

A law firm on his behalf has now sent a legal notice to Director General, ICMR, Drugs Controller General of India,  Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CEO, Astra Zeneca UK, Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator, Oxford Vaccine Trial and Vice Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Higher Education and Research. The man has sought a compensation of Rs 5 crore and that the testing, manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine be stopped immediately.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 15:51 IST
DCGI and institutional ethics committee investigating claim of adverse event in COVID vaccine trial: Officials

The Drugs Controller General of India and the institutional ethics committee at the implementation site are investigating if the adverse event as claimed to have been suffered by a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant in Chennai are related to the shot administered to him. A 40-year-old Chennai-based business consultant, who was a volunteer for the third phase of the vaccine trial conducted by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), has sought Rs 5 crore compensation for allegedly suffering serious neurological and psychological symptoms after taking the dose.

He was administered the shot at Chennai's Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), one of the trial sites on October 1. A law firm on his behalf has now sent a legal notice to Director General, ICMR, Drugs Controller General of India,  Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CEO, Astra Zeneca UK, Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator, Oxford Vaccine Trial and Vice Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Higher Education and Research.

The man has sought a compensation of Rs 5 crore and that the testing, manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine be stopped immediately. Dr Samiran Panda, who heads the Epidemiology and Communicable  Diseases (ECD) division of the ICMR, said the causal link, if any, of the serious adverse events with the investigational product is objectively assessed in any clinical trial following a pre-defined scientific pathway and within a stipulated period.

"Any hurried inquiry or inference is prone to be wrong. Both the institutional ethics committee and the DCGI are investigating the causal links, if any, between the adverse events and investigational product, which is an anti-coronavirus vaccine," Dr Panda said. The SII has partnered with British-Swedish biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

The DCGI had on September 11 directed Serum Institute of India (SII) to suspend any new recruitment in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate till further orders in the backdrop of pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials in other countries because of ''an unexplained illness'' in a participant in the study. However, on September 15 it permitted the Serum Institute of India to recommence the trial.

The notice given on November 21 by the law firm said, "Our client states that he must be compensated, in the least, for all the sufferings that he and his family have undergone and are likely to undergo in future." "He further states that he is still far from being all right and has to be under medical care for a long time to come. Therefore, for all the trauma he is undergoing and with an uncertain future in his health, he should be given a financial compensation of Rs. 5 crores within two weeks from the receipt of this notice," it said. The notice also said that testing, manufacturing and the distribution of the vaccine should also be stopped immediately, "failing which he has no other option except to take appropriate legal action against all the concerned parties, who would be made responsible for all the costs and consequences".

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the governments tier-based COVID-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there a sunset clause or expiry date of February 3 on the...

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 CG-NAXAL-BLAST Cgarh CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma Raipur An official of the CRPFs specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an I...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL23 NAXAL-2NDLD BLAST CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh Raipur An officer of the CRPFs jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was kill...

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

David Prowse, the English actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, has died aged 85, his management company said on Sunday. Its with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020