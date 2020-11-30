Uganda set for COVID-19 vaccine trails in December, says Yoweri K Museveni

The COVID-19 vaccine trails in Uganda are being set for December said Yoweri K Museveni, the President of Uganda, according to a report by KFM.

Museveni reportedly said about the trials while addressing the nation on Sunday evening in Mbale. He said that he has been informed by the scientists about developing seven wonderful products out of which six are under trials, and the one immunity booster is ready for use.

He said, "the first three (3) are all anti-virals- killing the virus and limiting the damage of the virus to the body. The scientists have told me that dozens of people have been healed by these substances but, starting December 15, 2020, patients under strict medical supervision will have this medicine tried on them".

The trials are most likely to start on the 15th of December 2020.

As per reports, the trails will undergo the supervision of these scientists having all the patients put in one place to observe the result, and in a duration of 40 days sufficient patients will get tested to follow up the results.

Museveni took the news of the development to his Twitter: