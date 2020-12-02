France's new COVID-19 below 10,000 for third day in a row

French health authorities on Tuesday reported 8,083 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Monday's 4,005 but below the 10,000 limit for the third day in a row, a sequence unseen since mid-September.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 775 to 53,506 versus a rise of 406 on Sunday. But the seven-day moving average of daily additional fatalities stood at 467, inferior to the 500 threshold for the first time since more than three weeks.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,230,571, the fifth highest tally in the world.

