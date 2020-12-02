Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSTANT VIEW-Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, rollout to begin next week

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:14 IST
INSTANT VIEW-Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, rollout to begin next week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech , and said it will be rolled out from early next week.

Here are some reactions to the news: ANDREW HILL, SENIOR VISITING RESEARCH FELLOW IN THE DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACOLOGY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF LIVERPOOL

"With 450 people dying of COVID-19 infection every day in the UK, the benefits of rapid vaccine approval outweigh the potential risks. However, we need new independent clinical trials to monitor long-term safety and efficacy." FRENCH PRIME MINISTER JEAN CASTEX told BFM TV that a European decision was expected towards the end of December.

"From what I know, it's due in the days ahead, more likely towards the end of December than the beginning." I will never take the risk of vaccinating people without the having approval to put (the vaccine) on the market by the competent authorities."

JAMES ATHEY, INVESTMENT DIRECTOR AT ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS: "Incoming news surrounding the development and distribution of COVID vaccinations continues to be unequivocally positive, and subsequently, is being cheered and welcomed by financial markets that are desperate for good news.

This morning's announcement that vaccination in the UK could begin as early as next week saw further gains for sterling following yesterday's strong performance following the Times Radio report that Brexit negotiations have entered the final and crucial stage. However, these gains have been stopped in their tracks by a subsequent headline suggesting that EU negotiator Michel Barnier has told EU ambassadors that there may not be a Brexit deal after all." SYLVAIN GOYON, HEAD OF EQUITY STRATEGY AT ODDO BHF IN PARIS:

"Stock market reactions following the Pfizer and Moderna announcements already reflect bets of a rapid normalization. To this extent the UK registration is somewhat already priced in" MIKE BELL, GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST AT J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT:

"Approval of a highly effective vaccine may mark the beginning of the end to the Covid-19 economic turmoil and the beginning of a new bull market for equities. The scientists have come to the rescue and delivered what investors were hoping for Christmas this year. As this year's savings are spent next year, the global economy should boom driving corporate profits and equities higher in 2021."

DANNY ALTMANN, PROFESSOR OF IMMUNOLOGY AT IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON: "Exciting news keeps coming, but this really is momentous. Nobody knew how the battle to find effective vaccines would pan out. Now, less than 11 months from the first characterisation of the virus sequence, we have the first emergency approval for use of a really effective vaccine. Truly heroic.

I don't think we should get too hung up on 'the race' and this as the 1st approval. Over the next several weeks we'll likely see a number of licenses granted - and we do need them all to get speedily out of this mess"

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will drive growth in global energy demand: Dharmendra Pradhan

India will drive the growth in global energy demand and an indigenous pathway has been laid to meet growing energy needs, said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday. While addressing the Vision 2030 for oil ...

Italy's health minister hopes first COVID vaccines can start in January

Italy will launch a massive, free coronavirus vaccination programme early next year, with health workers and the elderly to be given priority, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.We finally see land, we have a clea...

Tennis-Women's tour aligns tournament categories with ATP

The Womens Tennis Association WTA will rename its tournament categories from next season to align with the mens ATP, a sign of further collaboration between the tours following a season that was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.T...

Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the killing of scores of farmers and villagers in northeast Nigeria by suspected Islamist militants as a terroristic massacre that offended the name of God. Francis spoke of Saturdays attack during his we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020