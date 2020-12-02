Germany set to extend closures of restaurants over pandemic - sources

The German government and the country's 16 states are planning to extend restrictions on restaurants and hotels until Jan. 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday.

Leaders could decide on the measures, which are meant to slow the spread of the disease, in mid-December, the sources added.

Germany is trying to contain a second coronavirus wave. On Wednesday, it reported its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

