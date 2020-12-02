Left Menu
UK's emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccine does not come with volume cap - country manager

"It doesn't come with any associated volume cap or threshold," Ben Osborn, Country Manager, Pfizer UK, told journalists at a briefing. "Each batch of COVID-19 vaccine that we will bring into the UK would be batch assessed and then need to be released ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:42 IST
Britain's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on an emergency basis does not place volume restrictions on how many doses Britain can take, Pfizer's UK country manger said on Wednesday. "It doesn't come with any associated volume cap or threshold," Ben Osborn, Country Manager, Pfizer UK, told journalists at a briefing.

"Each batch of COVID-19 vaccine that we will bring into the UK would be batch assessed and then need to be released ... that batch release process is something that happens for all medicines and vaccines and is routine for us."

