Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Ministry's telemedicine service eSanjeevani completes 9 lakh consultations

In a landmark achievement, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday announced that its national telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani completed 9 lakh consultations on Wednesday, as per the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:53 IST
Health Ministry's telemedicine service eSanjeevani completes 9 lakh consultations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark achievement, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday announced that its national telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani completed 9 lakh consultations on Wednesday, as per the Union Health Ministry. According to the press release by Health Ministry, the top ten states with highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani Outpatient Department (OPD) platforms are Tamil Nadu (2,90,770), Uttar Pradesh (2,44,211), Kerala (60,401), Madhya Pradesh (57,569), Gujarat (52,571), Himachal Pradesh (48,187), Andhra Pradesh (37,681), Uttarakhand (29,146), Karnataka (26,906), and Maharashtra (10,903).

Telemedicine is a new modality for remote diagnosis and treatment of patients over the internet. eSanjeevani enables virtual meetings between the patients and doctors and specialists from geographically dispersed locations, through video conferencing that occurs in real-time. At the end of these remote consultations, eSanjeevani generates an electronic prescription that can be used for sourcing medicines. In order to enable the delivery of outpatient services remotely during COVID-19 pandemic as many as 28 States have on-boarded the Ministry of Health's eSanjeevani initiative. These states are aggressively working towards the long term enablement of telemedicine services, the press release stated.

To date, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched two variants of eSanjeevani namely - doctor to doctor (eSanjeevani AB-HWC) in the hub and spoke model and patient to doctor (eSanjeevaniOPD). It has been one year now that eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-HWC was rolled out. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to roll out eSanjeevaniAB-HWC services in November 2019 and since then around 240 hubs and over 5000 spokes have been set up by various States. eSanjeevani AB-HWC has completed over 1,83,000 consultations.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maha cabinet nod to hold winter session in Mumbai

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to Governor B S Koshyari shifting of the venue of upcoming winter session of the state legislature from Nagpur to Mumbai in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a meeting held by Chief ...

Suspected murderer remanded in custody after German car rampage

A 51-year old German man suspected of murdering five people, including a baby, by ploughing a speeding car into a pedestrian zone in Trier on Tuesday, is to be held in prison after a judge decided he did not need to be sent to a psychiatric...

Portugal's health authority chief tests positive for COVID-19

Portugals health authority said on Wednesday its chief had tested positive for COVID-19, but displayed only mild symptoms of the disease which has infected more than 300,000 people in the southern European nation.Graca Freitas, 63, whose da...

Kuldeep is back in rhythm, India can try him in 1st T20: Gavaskar

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar says that spinner Kuldeep Yadav seems to have got his rhythm back and India could persist with him in the first T20 International instead of Yuzvendra Chahal. Playing in place of Chahal in the third ODI, Kuldeep bow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020