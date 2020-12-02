Left Menu
Turkey's coronavirus death toll hits record for tenth consecutive day -ministry

Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a tenth consecutive day on Wednesday, with 193 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed. President Tayyip Erdogan announced new measures on Monday to combat the surge in cases and deaths, including introducing a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends. The number of new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, recorded over the past 24 hours stood at 31,923.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:10 IST
Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a tenth consecutive day on Wednesday, with 193 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced new measures on Monday to combat the surge in cases and deaths, including introducing a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends.

The number of new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, recorded over the past 24 hours stood at 31,923. Total deaths rose to 14,129, but historical data on total cases is not available, as Turkey only reported symptomatic cases for four months. It began reporting all cases last Wednesday.

