Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers. South Korea is battling a third wave of coronavirus infections, forcing authorities to take strict steps to ensure all students could safely take the test, deemed a life-defining event for high school seniors to win a degree that could help land a better job in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-12-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 09:49 IST
S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.

South Korea is battling a third wave of coronavirus infections, forcing authorities to take strict steps to ensure all students could safely take the test, deemed a life-defining event for high school seniors to win a degree that could help land a better job in Asia's fourth-largest economy. Police and school officials guarded some 31,000 test venues across the country, which in normal years are usually filled with praying parents and cheering squads distributing hot drinks and snacks.

"It's my second test, and I just wanted to get it done despite the risks of contracting the coronavirus. That's all I was thinking about coming here," Jeon Young-jin, 19, told Reuters in front of a test venue in Seoul. Some 35 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 sat for the test at designated hospitals, while special venues were provided to help another 404 who are in self isolation.

Proctors for the confirmed and suspected cases were required to wear protective equipment and collect exam papers in plastic bags and wipe them before handing over to the staff outside. At a high school in central Seoul, students lined up for temperature checks and disinfection before entering the venue, and transparent barriers were installed at all desks, according to video released by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

Won Seon-hun, father of a high school senior, said he had not even had a meal with his son over the past week though he minimised outside activity due to coronavirus concerns. "My wife bought all the groceries online, and I never went out except for work - no friends' gatherings, just staying home," Won said after sending off his son.

The test is a major event in South Korea, with businesses and the stock market opening later than usual to reduce traffic for test-takers, while flights from airports are suspended for a brief period during a language listening test. The annual exam came as South Korea grapples with a resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks, with the number of daily cases hovering around 500 over the past couple of weeks, a level not seen since March.

The government has tightened social distancing curbs, and declared a two-week special anti-virus period ahead of the exam. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 540 new cases on Friday, including 516 domestic infections and 24 imported.

The country's total tally rose to 35,703, with 529 deaths.

Also Read: South Koreans, Chinese clash on social media over Chinese-style Kimchi winning international certificate

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slides to 2 1/2-year low on vaccine, stimulus optimism

The dollar slid to a 2-12-year low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors wagered that more economic stimulus from Washington and the expected start of COVID-19 vaccinations would support riskier assets.While U.S. leg...

U.S. bans cotton imports from China producer XPCC citing Xinjiang 'slave labor'

The Trump administration expanded economic pressure on Chinas western region of Xinjiang, banning cotton imports from a powerful Chinese quasi-military organization that it says uses the forced labor of detained Uighur Muslims. The U.S. Cus...

Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala ahead of cyclone Burevi

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala ahead of cyclone Burevi that is expected to hit the two states later today. Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vi...

Dabur, Patanjali question study on honey sold in domestic mkt

Daburand Patanjalion Wednesday questioned environment watchdog CSEs claims that honey sold by them are adulterated with sugar syrup, saying that it seems to be motivated and aimed at maligning their brands. They also insisted that honey sol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020