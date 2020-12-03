Other regulators not far behind UK on Pfizer vaccine - England's deputy CMO

Other regulators not far behind UK on Pfizer vaccine - England's deputy CMOReuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:30 IST
England's deputy chief medical officer said medicine regulators in other countries, especially those in the United States, were not far behind the decision of Britain's regulators to authorise Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. "I actually don't expect other regulators, particularly the U.S. regulator, to be very far behind with this vaccine," Jonathan Van-Tam told BBC television.
"I think this will be solved in a matter of days in the sense that I think that the regulators are very close behind."
