Indonesia sees new daily record 8,369 coronavirus cases

Indonesia sees new daily record 8,369 coronavirus casesReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:57 IST
Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday, with 8,369 new cases, according to its COVID-19 task force.
This brought the total number of infections in Indonesia to 557,877. The task force data also showed 156 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total to 17,355.
Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Southeast Asia region.